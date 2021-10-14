Short Interest in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Expands By 133.3%

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.90 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NEN stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.43. 211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

