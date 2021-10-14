Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Decreases By 69.4%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the second quarter worth $874,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.