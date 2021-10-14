Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Expands By 243.8%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.0 days.

PLSQF stock remained flat at $$19.25 on Thursday. Plus500 has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.