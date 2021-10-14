Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Declines By 66.7%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS QABSY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. 6,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. Qantas Airways has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.