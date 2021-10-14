Short Interest in Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Declines By 90.4%

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RYMDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,063. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Relay Medical has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relay Medical in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

