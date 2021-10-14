Short Interest in Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Rises By 89,900.0%

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 89,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,643,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BSSP opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Reve Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Reve Technologies Company Profile

Bassline Productions, Inc develops mobile based hardware and software based products. The firm has released and continues to, a refine SwipeDial android based mobile application that provides a simple, picture based navigation interface. It is also developing Kinderkall, a phone watch with a simple user interface designed for children.

