Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Decreases By 97.4%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 464,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 232,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 347.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 362,319 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930,689. The company has a market cap of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.85. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

