Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Rises By 333.3%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

NYSE GCV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 15,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,335. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.