Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Drops By 80.5%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VSQTF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.