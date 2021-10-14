Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,317 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day moving average is $178.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

