Sigma Planning Corp Buys 12,123 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 229.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.62. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $141.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.