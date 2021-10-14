Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $96.40 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

