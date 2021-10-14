Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 137,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock opened at $418.91 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.85 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.53.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.