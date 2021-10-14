Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 4,121 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 62,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

AMLP stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

