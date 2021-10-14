Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 74.1% in September

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 1,449,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.3 days.
Silver Lake Resources stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. 11,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,185. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. Silver Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.75.
Silver Lake Resources Company Profile
