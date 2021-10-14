Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 74.1% in September

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 1,449,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.3 days.

Silver Lake Resources stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. 11,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,185. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. Silver Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

