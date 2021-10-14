Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 1,644.4% in September

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 1,644.4% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SLVTF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

