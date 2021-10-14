Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 1,644.4% in September

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 1,644.4% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SLVTF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.67.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.