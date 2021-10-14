Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.