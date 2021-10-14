Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Up 217.0% in September

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 217.0% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $632,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,087,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

SPGS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,301. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

