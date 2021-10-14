Simulations Plus, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Simulations Plus has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simulations Plus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Simulations Plus worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

