Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Singapore Airlines to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

SINGY opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

