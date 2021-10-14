SingularityDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.40 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00003546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $47.87 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.69 or 0.00237435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00095251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

