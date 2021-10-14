Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Update

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 6,366.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,387,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Smart Cannabis stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Smart Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Smart Cannabis Company Profile
