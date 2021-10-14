SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDC stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDC. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

