Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS SMGZY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 7,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,714. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

