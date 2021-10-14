Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS SMGZY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 7,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,714. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

