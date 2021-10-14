SnowGem (XSG) Hits One Day Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003219 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

