Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sodexo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Sodexo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. Sodexo has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

