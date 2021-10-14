SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,500 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the September 15th total of 1,080,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SFTBF traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $55.14. 1,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.