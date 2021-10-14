SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Short Interest Down 64.3% in September

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of SofTech stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading on Thursday. SofTech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

SofTech, Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offering and Product Data Management; collaboration technologies which consists of ProductCenter offering; and technology platform which allows for data exchange between third party technology called Connector offering.

