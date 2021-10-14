Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.17. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 25,261 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$24.32 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

