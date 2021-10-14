Sonic Automotive, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 99,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

