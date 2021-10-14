Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

SOTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

