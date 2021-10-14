Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Shares of SOTK opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Several research firms recently commented on SOTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

