SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,466,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,121,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.