Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $109.81 on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $76.55 and a 12-month high of $111.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8616 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

