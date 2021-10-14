Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sportradar Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

