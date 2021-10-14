Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

SPOT stock remained flat at $$243.83 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,542. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.54.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.