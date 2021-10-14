SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.