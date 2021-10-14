Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCBFY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

