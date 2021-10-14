Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCBFY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

