State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 3,452 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 59.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.36.

Shares of ARGX opened at $295.50 on Thursday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $244.98 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.