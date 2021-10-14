State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,300 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 7,775 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $96,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,936.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,215 shares of company stock valued at $712,262. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $621.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.