State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 30,009 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,009 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

BDN stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

