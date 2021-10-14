Stella Roy Sells 131,679 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $3,245,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWCH. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

