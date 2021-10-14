Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $258.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

