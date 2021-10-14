Stephen Jonathan Chetner Acquires 4,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$929,734.90.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$29,906.37.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.06, for a total value of C$12,120.00.

PEY stock opened at C$9.41 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$10.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$140.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

