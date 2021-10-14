Stephen Wilson Sells 3,564 Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($68.98), for a total transaction of £188,179.20 ($245,857.33).

Stephen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Genus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($73.36), for a total transaction of £1,123,000 ($1,467,206.69).

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 5,435 ($71.01) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,703.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 75.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. Genus plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,864 ($50.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Genus’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNS shares. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

