Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $25,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $192.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $141.20 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.98.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.