Stifel Financial Corp Buys 130,871 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,871 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $26,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

SLV stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

