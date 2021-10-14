Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,026 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $27,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,429,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,639,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL stock opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

