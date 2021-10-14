Stifel Financial Corp Buys 61,071 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,071 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $28,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.76 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

