Stifel Financial Corp Has $27.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $27,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $237.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.78. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.10 and a 12-month high of $251.02.

